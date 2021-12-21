Sacramento-area porch pirate caught on camera stealing presents meant for toy drive

A Sacramento County homeowner is hoping doorbell camera footage will help find the woman who stole packages meant for children off her porch. In the early morning hours, Lashonne Joe and family was out of town while the person caught on camera took advantage. Joe said the woman took the packages around 5:30 a.m. The boxes were sitting on the porch of the Joe's home on Sugar Bush Circle in Sacramento County. The pirate grabbed all her arms could hold before scurrying away.