Some Sacramento-area medical providers warn of ICU hospital bed shortage this winter

Some Sacramento-area medical providers are warning of a shortage in ICU beds in the coming months. "We've been very busy," said Dr. Brian Evans, president of Mercy Hospital Folsom. "Our ICU ... has been full, or nearly full, for a few months." Evans said his hospital has observed a concerning trend among patients this winter season, and it's not just COVID-19. "We're seeing a lot of people going into the ICU who have deferred medical problems," Evans said.