Sacramento is 1 of 2 cities in country offering college admissions exams for Ukrainian teens

As the fighting continues six months into the Russian war against Ukraine, Ukrainian teenagers forced from their country still have to worry about what's next for their lives and education. To help with that, Sacramento and New York City are offering the college admissions tests needed to apply to universities. They are the only two cities in the country providing that service. "It was the middle of the school year. They were ready to go to school the next morning and it never happened," said Dmytro Kushneruk, consul general of Ukraine.