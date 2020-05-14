Sac city leaders propose plan to help restaurants

Small business owners across the state remain in survival mode, as the fight against COVID-19 continues worldwide. On Wednesday, Sacramento city leaders responded with a plan, called "Farm-to-Fork Al Fresco," to encourage dine-in business with modified social distancing guidelines. The program would open up sidewalks, parking lots and even streets for Sacramento restaurants, starting first in Midtown and then roll it out to other parts of the city. Get the full story in the video above.

