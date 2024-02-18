Sabrina Ionescu Stephen Curry 3 Point Contest Recap 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry was on a roll — and it was barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu. And fittingly, he won by three. The Golden State star and NBA's all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Saturday night, the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league's weekend showcase. Ionescu won the WNBA's 3-point shootout at its All-Star weekend last year with a record 37 points, smashing Curry's NBA-shootout mark of 31 points. Fro
With two more seasons getting paid at about $20 million a season ahead of him, fans of Chicago should hope he returns to form lest the executives need to burn more draft capital to get off his contract.
Spieth was tied for 20th, 10 back of leader Patrick Cantlay.
Jet-lagged following a trans-Atlantic flight after spending a weeklong stretch with Finland’s national women’s hockey team, Susanna Tapani was in the back of a cab headed to her adopted new home in the Twin Cities upon learning she had been traded to Boston. “I’m pretty sure I was kind of like laughing, and I was like in a shock,” Tapani said this week, recalling her surprise in being part of the newly launched Professional Women's Hockey League's first trade on Sunday. “I didn’t even make it home, and you’re telling me that I got traded,” Tapani added, remembering what she told Minnesota GM Natalie Darwitz.
Will Zalatoris won the cars on the 184-yard par-3 14th hole at Riviera Country Club.
The 'Love Story' hitmaker took the stage in front of a 96,000-strong crowd on Friday
Two large sections inside the Vancouver Aquatic Centre (VAC) are closed to patrons and swimmers after a piece of concrete fell from the ceiling, and a number of acoustic panels were found to be loose.A statement from the city says the concrete fell in the tot pool area, likely as a result of maintenance being done on the building's exterior. "The pool was closed while the work was conducted, and during this work a small piece of concrete spalling came loose and landed in the north side of the po
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was suspended by the NFL on Friday for the first two games of next season for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy of the league and NFL Players Association. ESPN also reported the Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo next month before an $11.25 million roster bonus kicks in. Garoppolo's days in Las Vegas appeared over at midseason when then-interim coach Antonio Pierce replaced him with rookie Aidan O'C
The friends and former record label mates have known each other for years, but Bieber ultimately did not appear in Usher's star-filled performance.
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge against Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic on Friday, saying the decision by his wife to invoke marital privilege made it impossible for them to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. After his wife opted not to testify, the motion by prosecutors to admit 911 call information into evidence was denied, effectively ending their court case, they said. “This situation is something prosecutors encounter quite often in matters involving
Fans on social media were left guessing as to the whereabouts of the bright red skeleton.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson was told Thursday he wouldn't be starting a game for the first time since he was a Golden State rookie in 2012. He responded with his best game of the season. Thompson scored a season-high 35 points, making seven 3-pointers and leading the Warriors to a 140-137 victory over the Utah Jazz. Thompson was replaced at shooting guard by rookie Brandin Podziemski. Thompson, Stephen Curry's longtime partner as the starting backcourt, entered the game in the first quar
"Our recent experience with these exams has been less than positive," the agency wrote in an e-mail to the league.
A camera trained on Blaney during the crash and fire illustrates just how terrifying a race car cabin can be.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr wore a Pittsburgh Penguins’ jersey for the first time in 22 years. Jagr, dressed in full gear, practiced with the Penguins at their suburban Pittsburgh practice facility on Saturday morning. Jagr made his iconic name in the NHL and won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, the organization that drafted the 52-year-old hockey legend No. 5 overall in 1990. The Penguins will retire Jagr’s No. 68 jersey before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. It’s
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton played a ton of basketball last summer as part of the team that USA Basketball sent to the Philippines for the World Cup. And he's hoping to play a ton of basketball this summer, too. Haliburton didn't hesitate when asked Saturday if he's hoping for a spot on the team that the Americans will send to the Paris Olympics this summer, when the U.S. men will pursue a fifth consecutive gold medal. Put simply, if they ask, the Indiana Pacers star guard is going. “M
Young Sheldon executive producer Steve Holland has confirmed that the show's final season will feature The Big Bang Theory easter eggs.
In perhaps a nod to UFC 218's "towelgate" incident, Max Holloway pretended to pants Justin Gaethje during the first UFC 300 faceoff.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — With face aglow and a spring in his step, right-hander Alek Manoah was a distinct presence in the Blue Jays' locker room Friday as players milled about before their daily workout. Gone was the sullen look -- a common appearance during a down year in 2023 -- of a pitcher who couldn't find his groove. In its place was the smile that was so prevalent in his first two seasons with the team along with the fist-bumping, backslapping gregarious personality that was somewhat muted last s
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin wanted his family to have something to cheer about after traveling to Indianapolis for All-Star weekend. Turns out, the crowd enjoyed Mathurin's championship run, too. San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama never got the chance to celebrate Friday night. Despite scoring 11 points in the second of the night's three games, Wembanyama was eliminated in his first All-Star contest. Instead, two second-year players — Mathurin and Oklahoma City guard Ja