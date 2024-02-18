Sabrina Ionescu Stephen Curry 3 Point Contest Recap 2024

Associated Press

Jet-lagged following a trans-Atlantic flight after spending a weeklong stretch with Finland’s national women’s hockey team, Susanna Tapani was in the back of a cab headed to her adopted new home in the Twin Cities upon learning she had been traded to Boston. “I’m pretty sure I was kind of like laughing, and I was like in a shock,” Tapani said this week, recalling her surprise in being part of the newly launched Professional Women's Hockey League's first trade on Sunday. “I didn’t even make it home, and you’re telling me that I got traded,” Tapani added, remembering what she told Minnesota GM Natalie Darwitz.