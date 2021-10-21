Sabres' moment of glory is likely fleeting
Justin Cuthbert on why the Buffalo Sabres' surprising early success is probably not sticking around for the entire 2021-22 season.
Kyle Lowry opened up about leaving Toronto, former Raptors teammates and joining Miami in New York Times article
Justin Cuthbert shares his Top 5-performing teams in the NHL so far, with a couple of notable and surprising omissions.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses what went wrong after a lopsided 98-83 loss to the Washington Wizards. Toronto was playing its first regular season game in Toronto in 600 days and the crowd, as VanVleet says, made it feel like a playoff game.
Here are three lineups that you should view ahead of submitting your entry for Round 3 of the NHL Yahoo Cup.
Kelce says Simmons' main issue is a lack of accountability.
A disappointing final result for the Raptors still brought several memorable moments.
History will remember how good these Dodgers teams have been in the regular season. But it will do so wistfully if they can't win another World Series.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure as Manchester United welcome second-place Liverpool to Old Trafford.
Mayfield is trying to play through the pain, but he may not be able to.
GM Marc Bergevin all but confirmed the worst for Canadiens captain Shea Weber.
Enes Kanter spoke in support of Tibetan independence. The reaction in China was swift, and a repeat of the Daryl Morey controversy could be brewing.
The Raptors are back in Toronto, and fans can't get enough of it.
The 0-4 Montreal Canadiens are looking worse than expected this season.
Following his 21-game suspension for carrying a fake vaccine card, Evander Kane has burned one more bridge in an NHL career that could be coming to an end.
Kylian Mbappe admitted to requesting a transfer before 2021-22 season and with his Paris Saint-Germain expiring next summer, it now seems inevitable the 22-year-old star will become a Real Madrid player.
The streaking Ravens host the Bengals in a battle for first place in the AFC North, just one of many intriguing games on the Week 7 NFL slate.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL season has already featured 22 games with a winning score in either the final minute of regulation or in overtime, the highest six-week total in history. The Minnesota Vikings, for all their problems and setbacks, have been able to play right along with the rest of the clutch teams in the league. They entered their bye week after two straight white-knuckle victories that essentially saved their bid to return to the playoffs, thanks largely to the mettle displayed by qu
The Chicago Sky's title run was viewed by more fans this season than any other WNBA postseason in the past seven years.
Every week for the past two seasons, NFL players take the field wearing social justice messages on their helmets, and “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled in the end zones as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform. But actions often speak louder than words. The fallout from Jon Gruden’s emails has many questioning what it will take to really change the culture in the NFL. “I can’t say that I was surprised at all that that kind of dialogue is happening behind the scenes,” thr
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni is very fond of Raiders running back Kenyan Drake. Drake has always been a case study for Sirianni, who with his coaching staff studies five players at different skill positions at the end of each season. “You want to see how other people get their skill players the ball in the passing game, you always want to see that,” Sirianni said Wednesday. “You always want to dig and find new ideas and Kenyan Drake is always a guy I’ve watched because