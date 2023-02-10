Saben Lee with an and one vs the Atlanta Hawks

"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance
In a move that changes the landscape of the NBA, the Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns for a massive haul of players and draft picks.
ESPN's Jalen Rose did not mince words over Davis' "jealous" response to James' milestone.
LeBron James posed with daughter Zhuri and sons Bryce and Bronny after one of the biggest moments in his career on Tuesday night
The pair, who have been together since high school, officially tied the knot in 2013
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley to the Magic for Mo Bamba.
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve, the club announced Thursday. The 28-year-old was nursing an ankle problem late last month, but was scheduled to start Jan. 27 against the Ottawa Senators before being made a late scratch. Murray also missed time early in the schedule with a groin injury. The two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins is 11-5-2 this season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Toronto, wh
‘You could have just… not tweeted it,’ the actor wrote on Twitter
Rose is aiming for a sixth Ryder Cup appearance in Rome this year
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn't interested in mortgaging the future for a rental.
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could break the record as soon as Tuesday.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Wrexham were knocked out of the FA Cup in their fourth round replay against Sheffield United
Tom Brady had his son stand back-to-back with his former New England Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman, to show the height difference between the two
The exchange came after the UFC president briefly forgot the Russian’s name at a news conference
Former Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall informed Patrick Mahomes that Rihanna said he was "the greatest quarterback ever," prompting a funny exchange.
Fight fans will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky when Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally meet this month.
OTTAWA — Six-time all-star Freddie Freeman will lead Canada at the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Freeman, who won the 2020 National League MVP award and the 2021 World Series with the Atlanta Braves, was one of 30 players named to Canada's roster Thursday by manager Ernie Whitt. Freeman, born in Fountain Valley, Calif., to Canadian parents, also represented Canada at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The first baseman hit .325 with 21 home runs and 100 runs batted in with the Los Angeles Dodge