Ryan Weathers K's seven

Ryan Weathers strikes out seven D-backs over his six innings of work in his start against Arizona
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Larson said during a rain delay that racing in the Indy 500 was the "priority."
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
Boston's gutty 114-111 victory may be the Celtics’ greatest claim yet the league’s best regular-season team can truly withstand this playoff gauntlet.
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
Next up on the list: Walter Johnson.
It is apparently possible to interfere with an infield fly.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Rangers not playing so hot this season, super prospect James Wood getting closer to the bigs, the controversial ending in the White Sox-Orioles game and Bryce Harper’s prom-posal help.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is scheduled to take place Sunday with the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Being the center of the American sports universe isn’t new to Indianapolis. Making it personal — their teams, their tradition — is.
Major League Baseball does not expect to implement an automated ball-strike system or "robot umpires" by the 2025 season, according to commissioner Rob Manfred.
The Hall of Famer was joking. We think.
Yes, the Phillies have faced a soft schedule. There's still plenty of reason to think they're for real.
The news was announced as TNT's NBA rights hang in the balance.
Jalen Brunson and Bojan Bogdanović, who underwent wrist surgery, will be reevaluated in two months.
If teams like St. Louis and Toronto decide to pull the plug on this season, some big names could become available on the trade market this summer.
College administrators are bracing for the new reality of sharing revenue directly with athletes as part of the terms of the House settlement agreement.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz's immediate future as the team's closer is "fluid," according to manager Carlos Mendoza.