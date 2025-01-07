Ryan Rollins sets up the nice finish

Bradley Beal thrived off the bench against a shorthanded 76ers team as Phoenix secured its first win since Christmas.
"The reason I think I'm going to get it is because I'm the best guy for it."
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
The Giants finished 3-14 this season, tied for the NFL's worst record.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
The Jaguars will be looking for yet another head coach for Trevor Lawrence.
Some Super Bowl matchups are atrocious and unthinkable, some are transcendent and we should only get so lucky.
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
Ja'Marr Chase is the first wide receiver since Cooper Kupp to bring home the triple crown.
We're tracking all the NFL coaching news after Week 18 and the playoff outlook heading into wild-card weekend.
The Rams had something to gain in Week 18, but opted to sit Matthew Stafford.
Watson and Love both suffered injuries against the Bears as Green Bay sought to improve its playoff seeding.
Nabers became the Giants' single-season leader in catches despite uncertainty and upheaval at quarterback throughout the year.
Osaka was leading Clara Tauson 6-4 before receiving attention from trainers for her abdomen.
Rourke first tore his right ACL at the end of the 2022 season while at Ohio and is set for revision surgery next week.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 18 of the 2024 season.
The Dolphins, Saints, Jets, and Titans were the only teams to not have players named to either roster