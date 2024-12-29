Ryan Rollins drills the trey

The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
The Giants could be the first NFL team to finish 0-9 at home if they lose to the Colts in Week 17.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
A timetable for Dell's return to health and the field is not immediately clear.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
Luzardo is coming off an injury-filled 2024 but will be a big boost to the Phillies' rotation if he can stay healthy.
Take another step toward a trip to the fantasy championship with Sal Vetri's favorite RB matchups in Week 16!
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.