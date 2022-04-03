Ryan Reynolds Embraces Wrexham's Paul Mullin Following Win to Advance to FA Trophy Final

Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds celebrated with players after the team advanced to the FA Trophy final, beating Stockport County 2-0 on Saturday, April 2.

Reynolds, who bought the team along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, was on hand to watch the semi-final on Saturday.

After 90 minutes of scoreless play, Wrexham’s Paul Mullin scored two goals in extra time, sending the squad to the FA Trophy final, to be played on May 22 in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Video filmed by Sam Byrne at Wrexham’s home stadium, the Racecourse Ground, shows Reynolds embracing Mullin on the pitch after the game. Credit: Sam Byrne via Storyful