Ryan O'Hearn's two-run double
Ryan O'Hearn hits a two-run double to left field in the bottom of the 1st inning to extend the Orioles' lead to 3-0
The Blue Jays have traded for a flame-throwing reliever just one day after placing Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list.
The Texas Rangers acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets, an all-in move for the surprise AL West leaders. Both teams announced the deal Sunday after news of the agreement broke Saturday evening. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Scherzer will make his Rangers debut Thursday when he starts at home against the Chicago White Sox. The trade netted the Mets one of Texas' top prospects in infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atla
TORONTO — The players and coaches in the Toronto Blue Jays' clubhouse are getting used to being buyers ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline. Toronto holds the third and final wild-card spot in the American League and, with a four-game series starting on Monday against the division-leading Baltimore Orioles, an AL East title is also a possibility. That means the Blue Jays are looking to add rather than subtract before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Toronto manager John Schneider said hi
MELBOURNE, Australia — The exit door at the FIFA Women's World Cup could swing open for Canada on Monday. Or the Canadians could use it to usher out co-host Australia. The stakes couldn't be higher on the final day of Group B play. "We know it's going to a fight (Monday). They're fighting for their life," veteran Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt said of the 10th-ranked Matildas. "But we're prepared as best we can be for what they have to offer. We know what we have to do to get the result." "I
Kraken forward Alex Wennberg and his wife are taking a stand against a social media community that has sexualized and harassed the player and his family for months.
In a wild sequence at UFC 291, Derrick Lewis hit Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a fight-opening knee. To celebrate, he took his pants off.
The Royals ship Nicky Lopez to Atlanta with the MLB trade deadline approaching.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah. Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. Before Sunday’s game, Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage.
LANGLEY, B.C. — For Andre De Grasse, the goal was simple: forget what happened earlier. De Grasse won the men's 200-metre final as the Canadian track and field championship came to a close Sunday at McLeod Stadium. The reigning Olympic champion in the 200 finished in 20.01 seconds just ahead of fellow Olympian and teammate Aaron Brown (20.10) with Brendon Rodney (20.15) rounding out the top three. De Grasse's victory in the 200 came after he didn't qualify for Friday's 100-metre final. He finish
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula watched training camp practice from the front seat of the family’s SUV on Sunday in making an encouraging and surprising first public appearance in 14 months since experiencing a debilitating cardiac arrest. Pegula could be seen through the side window of the vehicle, which was parked at the foot of the south end zone overlooking the team’s main practice field. Remaining in the SUV through the end of practice, she was kept company mostly b
TORONTO — Hyun-Jin Ryu couldn't wait to get to work. Having just undergone the second Tommy John surgery of his career — the first procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament happened when he was a teenager — the 36-year-old pitcher knew that with a dedicated rehabilitation he could recover in a relatively short time frame after going under the knife in June 2022. That disciplined approach has paid off, with the South Korean left-hander set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation Tue
Max Scherzer understands why the Mets decided to trade David Robertson. Now, the Mets co-ace wants to know where he stands with the team.
LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Brown won his fifth straight men's 100-metre national title with a time of 10.08 seconds at the Canadian Track and Field Championships on Friday. Brendon Rodney finished second in the event (10.12), closely followed by fellow Olympians Bismark Boateng (10.17) and Jerome Blake (10.19). "I've had championships go down to the wire and I was used to it and it was the moment I lived for," Brown said, standing next to his son Kingsley. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse f
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Evian Championship by six shots for her first major title Sunday. The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013. “It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said. “This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy
Watch Dustin Poirier stop Michael Chandler in insane Fight of the Night war.
The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM […]
TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Saturday for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays a night earlier. Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after the 4-1 loss Friday night. He was angry about the game-ending called third strike against pinch hitter Michael Stefanic, who entered in
Alain Prost has launched a blistering attack on former Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi, accusing the Frenchman of “incompetence, arrogance and a lack of humanity” towards his employees.
TORONTO — It's only late July but a playoff-like atmosphere has arrived at Toronto's Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs in the second and third innings to take the lead as the Blue Jays held off the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Friday. The win snapped L.A.'s four-game win streak and gave Toronto a critical win in the American League's post-season hunt. "We're fighting every day for a playoff spot," said Chapman. "So I think with that in the back of our heads and just co
TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk had two home runs, including a two-run shot, to power the Toronto Blue Jays past the Angels 6-1 on Saturday after a scary incident when Los Angeles left-fielder Taylor Ward was struck by a pitch. Santiago Espinal's two-run homer also scored Kirk as Toronto (59-46) won its third straight. Whit Merrifield drove in another run in the same inning with an RBI double. Starter Alek Manoah allowed a run on four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings while striking out six. Gene