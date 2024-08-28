Ryan O'Hearn's solo home run (13)
Ryan O'Hearn belts a solo home run to right-center field, giving the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to preview every team in the AFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
Sargeant, the lone American in F1, scored just one point across 36 F1 races.
Colorado was bettors' favorite team over the 2023 season.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The event will be the first Cup Series points race outside the United States in over 60 years.
It would be a big surprise if the Bulldogs miss the expanded playoff, but they'll definitely be tested by one of the country's toughest schedules.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
Two-time All-Pro Gerald McCoy and two-time Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy get back together to talk through NFL news, interview Jets All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams and answer your questions.
With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year. Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions.
Fans will now use “Sue Bird Court” to get to games at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Cook is reportedly flying to meet with the Cowboys on Monday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss if Aaron Judge could one day set the MLB single season record for home runs, if Shohei Ohtani can reach the 50-50 club this season and recap all the action from the weekend in baseball.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida State's unexpected loss to Georgia Tech in Week 0. They discuss how FSU's offense underwhelmed, and deliberate if there's a shot at making the College Football Playoff.
Duke freshman and likely 2025 No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance.
An Alabama high school player died after suffering a brain injury in a game on Friday. The injury apparently occurred on a routine tackle.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.