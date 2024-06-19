Ryan O'Hearn's RBI ground-rule double
Ryan O'Hearn drives in Gunnar Henderson with a ground-rule double, putting the Orioles on the board in the 1st inning
Ryan O'Hearn drives in Gunnar Henderson with a ground-rule double, putting the Orioles on the board in the 1st inning
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
It is apparently possible to interfere with an infield fly.
National title or bust is a brutal standard, but that will be the expectation this season at Ohio State.
The Gators will face Texas A&M on Wednesday, and the Volunteers advance to the College World Series finals on Saturday.
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Conor McGregor posted his first public statement since withdrawing from UFC 303, but provided no specifics on the injury that forced him to cancel his match with Michael Chandler.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
MLB's recent wave of gambling scandals just got worse.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
Day 1 of the College World Series began with a dramatic walk-off win for North Carolina over Virginia and Florida State surprising Tennessee.
The relocated Coyotes' jerseys are ... something.
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
The Eagles will give up nothing, but the Falcons are on the hook for a fifth-round pick and a $250K fine.