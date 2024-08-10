Ryan Mountcastle's two-run single
Ryan Mountcastle lines a two-run single to left-center field, increasing the Orioles' lead to 3-0 in the 1st inning
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
The eight women who made Saturday’s 100 hurdles final combined to form one of the fastest fields ever assembled.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Harbaugh was punished by the NCAA earlier in the week for his lack of cooperation in a recruiting investigation.
Benjamin finally has his first individual Olympic gold medal.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
Should Trey McBride be the fantasy football TE1 in drafts this season? Here's Dalton Del Don on that and more.
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
A great deal was expected of Maye coming in, only to see him arrive somewhat behind schedule in his development. That has been compared with Milton, who was viewed as the cannon-armed project.
Williams’ ranking of Stafford in the quarterback hierarchy might come as a surprise
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.