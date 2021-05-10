Ryan Mountcastle's solo homer
Ryan Mountcastle gets the Orioles on the board first with a deep home run down the left-field line in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.
Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.
J. Cole is reportedly in Rwanda, preparing to play for the Rwanda Patriots when the BAL's inaugural season kicks off on Sunday.
Speaking in the third person, Baffert insisted that he's not the problem with horse racing. The real problem? Cancel culture, somehow.
Journeyman reliever Ryan Buchter spoke with Sports Illustrated about his mental health challenges and how he's helping others with it.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses staying in Tampa for a few weeks after the season ends, how playing in Florida impacted the season and what the plan is for the players' offseason workouts.
Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.
Tony Brown officiated his first finals last year.
After John Tortorella reached his expiry date after a successful run with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the next potential chapter of his career.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.
Mother's Day is not a competition but Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and his family were the real winners Sunday.
Zahavi's wife and young children were tied up and gagged after robbers gained entry to their Amsterdam home.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Lindsay Gottlieb spent eight seasons at Cal before jumping to the Cavaliers in 2019.
Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.
There has been a Quebec-born player in the lineup of every game the Montreal Canadiens have played since the club first took to the ice on Jan. 4, 1910. Until Monday night. Coach Dominique Ducharme announced earlier in the day that Paul Byron would play against the Edmonton Oilers instead of Alex Belzile, of Saint-Éloi, Que. With Victoriaville-born Phillip Danault out with a concussion and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts' Jonathan Drouin gone indefinitely for unstated personal reasons, Belzile is the only other Quebec-born player eligible to play. Belzile was a last-minute insertion into the lineup on Saturday as speculation mounted over whether that game, against the Maple Leafs, would be the first with only imports. It was the 29-year-old's first-ever regular season game in the NHL. Though Belzile picked up an assist, he was scratched Monday when Byron, who's from Ottawa, was cleared to play after recovering from a lower-body injury. Guy Lafleur, of Thurso, Que., was the star of the Canadiens' power-house teams of the the 1970s.(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) Ducharme, born in Joliette, Que., told reporters he didn't have much of a choice when it came to finalizing the lineup for the game against the Oilers, where the Habs have a chance to clinch a playoff spot. "It is the result of the circumstances," Ducharme said. "A guy like Danault has an important role. Drouin is a player who can help offensively. Belzile is here." Constant source of worry The volume of Québécois players in the Habs lineup has been a constant source of concern among fans, and many columnists, since the end of the team's last dynasty, led by Guy Lafleur, Serge Savard and Yvon Lambert. Management routinely faces scrutiny over Québécois free-agents who go unsigned or homegrown talent that is passed over in the draft. Media in Quebec keep close tabs on the number of Quebecers who have dressed under the current general manager, Montreal-born Marc Bergevin (17). Even the premier, François Legault, has stated he wants to see more Quebecers suit up for the Habs. After Drouin left the team abruptly last month, Danault acknowledged the pressure of now being the lone Québécois regular on the squad. "In Montreal, there are a lot of big ups, and big downs. There isn't much middle ground," Danault said recently. "You really want to perform well and wear the jersey proudly.... At times it can be difficult on the ice, and off the ice as well." Though tonight's game is believed to be the first without a Quebec-born player in the club's long history, its first game back in 1910 only featured one: Joe Cattarinich, a lacrosse player from Lévis, who played goalie. The early stars of the Canadiens, the original Flying Frenchmen, were Franco-Ontarians: Jack Laviolette, Newsy Lalonde and Didier Pitre.
Angel McCoughtry had to be helped off the court in their preseason game with the Sparks on Saturday, and will miss the entire season.
NBA Executive Vice President for Basketball Strategy & Analytics Evan Wasch joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to breakdown the formula for this season’s inaugural play-in tournament and why the league decided to put it in place. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Canada will play World Cup qualifying matches next month against Aruba and Suriname in Bradenton, Fla., and suburban Chicago, respectively. Travel restrictions due to the pandemic have forced Canada, ranked 70th in the world, and other some countries to find neutral sites to stage these games. The Canadian men's first qualifier, a 5-1 victory over Bermuda on March 26, took place in Orlando rather than a home venue north of the border. The June 5 game is officially a home match for No. 205 Aruba but will be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton instead. The June 8 match against No. 136 Suriname, which will likely decide who advances from CONCACAF Group B, is a Canadian home match but will be played at SeatGeek Stadium, formerly known as Toyota Stadium, in Bridgeview, Ill. Canada and Suriname both won their first two qualifying matches, but Canada occupies top spot in the group with a plus-15 goals difference compared to plus-nine for Suriname. “We had hoped to play these matches at home with Canadian fans providing the support and momentum to play a tough nation like Suriname in FIFA World Cup qualifiers," Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement. “The reality of the global pandemic and the priority to keep our communities in Canada safe means the match will be played at a neutral site in Chicago with no home advantage, but we will embrace that challenge. Whatever comes at us, we will take it on and do whatever we need to do to advance to the next round.” The Canadians played the 194th-ranked Cayman Islands in Bradenton on March 29, romping to a record 11-0 win in what was scheduled as a home match for the Cayman Islands. While the Canadian men have played and trained in Florida during the pandemic, the heat and humidity in the Sunshine State in June is punishing. Plus Chicago has the advantage of being an easy city to access internationally. On the plus side, all three Canadian MLS teams are currently based in the U.S., meaning there will be no quarantine issues with games south of the border. Suriname hosts No. 168 Bermuda on June 4 in Paramaribo before facing Canada. Thirty CONCACAF teams are competing in the pandemic-delayed first round of World Cup qualifying, with the six group winners moving on to a second round of head-to-head knockout matches. The winner of Canada's group advances to face the Group E winner — likely No. 83 Haiti, No. 147 Nicaragua or No. 170 Belize. The second-round playoffs are scheduled for June 12 and 15, making for a logistical challenge for Canadian team officials with Group B possibly only being decided four days earlier. The winners of the three second-round playoffs join five other higher-ranked teams in the final round of eight, which will see the teams play each home and on the road. Mexico (No. 11), the U.S. (No. 20), Jamaica (No. 45), Costa Rica (No. 50) and Honduras (No. 67) received byes directly to the so-called Octagonal. The top three teams will qualify for Qatar 2022. The four-place finisher will take part in an intercontinental playoffs to see who joins them. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press