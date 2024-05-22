Ryan McMahon's two-run home run (8)
Ryan McMahon hits a two-run home run to right field, putting the Rockies ahead 2-0 in the top of the 1st inning
The Rockies have trailed for at least part of all 29 of their games this season.
Hendricks currently holds a 10.57 ERA.
It’s early yet, but the first days of the Morris era have drawn positive reviews.
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
LeBron James is reportedly not involved in the Los Angeles Lakers' search for a new head coach. James does a podcast with JJ Redick, one of the reported candidates for the position.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
The Mavericks will face the Nuggets or Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are tied for the lead in the 2024 PGA Championship heading into Sunday's final round.
Trajan Langdon, Scott Perry, Dennis Lindsey and John Hammond have impressed in interviews and are front-runners to meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.