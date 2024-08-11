Ryan McMahon's stellar diving play
Ryan McMahon makes a stellar diving play at third for the first out of the top of the 2nd inning
Ryan McMahon makes a stellar diving play at third for the first out of the top of the 2nd inning
It's the first time in Summer Games history there's been a tie for most golds.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
All eyes were on quarterbacks in Sunday afternoon's preseason game.
After such a close game, Team USA's win over France opened the floodgates of praise.
Italy swept to its first Olympic gold in women's volleyball without losing a set in the elimination rounds.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
Those performances boosted USA Track & Field’s medal count at these Olympics to 34.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
In today's edition: U.S. survives Serbia scare, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is in a league of her own, Kristen Faulkner spotlight, breaking makes its debut, and more.
A great deal was expected of Maye coming in, only to see him arrive somewhat behind schedule in his development. That has been compared with Milton, who was viewed as the cannon-armed project.
USA artistic swimming, which started off with a viral Michael Jackson-inspired routine, wrapped things up to take its first medal since 2004.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
The U.S. rolls into the semifinals after beating Brazil.
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.