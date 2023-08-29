Ryan McMahon's solo homer (22)
Ryan McMahon clobbers a ball to right-center field for a home run, putting the Rockies on the board and giving them an early 1-0 lead over the Braves
The Blue Jays need to turn on the jets if they're going to make the playoffs, and they need to do it right now.
TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment following Sunday’s extra-inning win over Toronto after pitching six innings against the Blue Jays. Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010. He gave up three home runs. “He just had trouble keeping it in the ballpark,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of Syndergaard after Sunday’s 10-7 win. “Only a couple of hits for a while. But then the home
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
Bo Bichette was removed from Sunday's game just over a week after being activated from the injured list.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets had a message for Shohei Othani when the Los Angeles Angels two-way star walked to the plate in the first inning Sunday: “PLEASE DON'T BREAK ANYTHING ELSE, SHOHEI” read an all-capital letters plea next to his photo on the giant 17,400-square-foot center-field videoboard. Ohtani's foul ball in the first inning Saturday night damaged a video panel in right field as a crowd of 35,890 gasped. Ohtani, playing his first series since the Angels said he tore a ligament
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
It's five months into the regular season and all 30 Major League Baseball managers who started the year with their respective teams are all still employed. That's fairly rare but not totally uncommon. The ax could be coming soon. Here's a look at some of the managers who are in a tenuous position as the season winds down. — Aaron Boone, New York Yankees: This is Boone's sixth season and the previous five were all very good. But the Yankees have fallen to last place in the AL East with a 62-68 re
The former tennis pro and mom to son Theodore, 1, says she still loves the US Open — but only as a spectator these days
Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are both expected to be named as Ryder Cup wild cards on Tuesday, despite the former being on a torrid run of form and the latter being a LIV Golf rebel.
From Aaron Rodgers to first-round rookies, quarterbacks once again seized the spotlight as teams made their final tune-ups before the regular season.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," said one of the game's commentators, as they tried to bring focus back to the game.
At Toronto's Fan Expo Canada, Christie Brinkley revealed the moment she got stuck on a spinnaker on a Sports Illustrated shoot on a boat.
The court is crammed in between the Arthur Ashe and Grandstand Stadiums.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Like Ricky Bobby, but inside the car.
"Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times — but that ain’t the world," Lyles said after winning gold at the track and field world championships in Hungary
The server steps up to the baseline and then … bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.
France came to the World Cup planning to win gold. It won't even make the second round, an absolutely stunning development for the reigning Olympic silver medalists. Latvia got 22 points from Arturs Zagars and shocked France 88-86 Sunday night in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia. The result sent Latvia and Canada through to the second round, and meant France — which won the bronze at the last two World Cups — cannot finish better than 17th place this year. Rolands Smits added 20 points and D
Briscoe was conscious and able to exit the car after a crash that lasted eight full seconds.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little Leaguers everywhere dream of a moment like this. Louis Lappe hit a walk-off homer and California beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday, despite giving up a four-run lead. Louis flipped his bat and threw his arms in the air as he trotted around the bases, leaping onto home plate as he was greeted by his teammates surrounding the batter’s box. The leadoff hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning, Louis lofted the second pitc