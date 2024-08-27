Ryan McMahon's solo homer (17)
Ryan McMahon launches a solo homer to center, giving the Rockies a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 6th
Judge can do it with his glove too.
Fans will now use “Sue Bird Court” to get to games at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
The 2017 champion, Stephens lost an opening-round thriller that featured six breaks in the decisive third set.
Bo Nix is gone, but the Ducks went out and got the best QB available in Dillon Gabriel, along with a whole lot of other weapons. Dan Lanning's Ducks are set up to compete with the Big Ten's best.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Duplantis cleared 6.26m to set a new world record at the Diamond League in Silesia, his tenth time breaking the record since going pro.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
There was as much hype and anticipation for Ohtani this season as any player in baseball history after he signed a record 10-year, $700 million deal. But now he has done something that seemed impossible even for him.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Nieves, a sitting volleyball player, will be competing in her second Paralympics, while Serio will be at his fifth Paralympics for wheelchair basketball.
TV viewership for Indiana Fever games is getting bigger and bigger.
Curry's coach Steve Kerr delivered a speech at the DNC two days earlier.
The Chiefs hit a home run with their pick of Creed Humphrey three years ago.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
There doesn’t seem to be any panic in the Guardians’ clubhouse, not even with the two teams behind them breathing down their necks in the AL Central.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.