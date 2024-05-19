Ryan McMahon's solo home run (7)
Ryan McMahon hits a solo home run to left field, giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning
The Rockies have trailed for at least part of all 29 of their games this season.
Scottie Scheffler bounced back with a stellar 6-under round to close out his very weird PGA Championship.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
Fifteen players are within five shots of the lead entering the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship.
Shota Imanaga already looks like an ace, and the bargain of the offseason.
The Mavericks will face the Nuggets or Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Trajan Langdon, Scott Perry, Dennis Lindsey and John Hammond have impressed in interviews and are front-runners to meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
The Korean star signed a $113 million deal with the Giants last offseason.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during a traffic incident.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.