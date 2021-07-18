Ryan McMahon's RBI double

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ryan McMahon rips a line-drive double to right-center field, scoring Brendan Rodgers and tying the game at 2 in the bottom of the 3rd

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories