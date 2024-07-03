Ryan Kreidler's two-run home run (1)
Ryan Kreidler hits a two-run home run to left field, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the 5th
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Mychal Thompson, who won two titles with the “Showtime” Lakers, really wanted his son in Los Angeles.
The class-action lawsuit also includes six NCAA conferences.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
Craig Monroe has been absent from the broadcast booth since June 9.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.