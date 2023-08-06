Ryan Jeffers' two-run HR (7)
Ryan Jeffers crushes a two-run home run to center field, putting the Twins ahead 3-1 in the 2nd inning
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
Elon Musk picked up a dumbbell to do one bicep curl in a meeting room as colleagues looked on and laughed.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul kept security on their toes during their final faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins in Dallas.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
The new Blue Jackets head coach has some regrets about some of the things he did during his Leafs tenure.
CALGARY — The Commonwealth Games continue to be a tough sell domestically with a potential third Canadian bid dying by lack of provincial government enthusiasm. Alberta has pulled the plug on a possible 2030 Commonwealth Games bid involving Calgary and Edmonton. The province cited financial risk and an estimated price tag of up to $2.68 billion. That comes after Hamilton's pursuit of 2030 and a Victoria volunteer group's interest in 2026 also expired this year because of Ontario and B.C. governm
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C
BOSTON — Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after a brief stint on family medical emergency list. Jackson's son JR was born prematurely in early July. His return to Toronto is timely as fellow reliever Trevor Richards was put on the 15-day injured list on Thursday. Jackson (3-0) had a 0.53 earned-run average over 17 innings this season with 19 strikeouts. Infielder Davis Schneider was selected to the Blue Jays' major-league roster and will be active fo
BŘECLAV, Czechia — Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday. Spence stripped the puck off Czechia's Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota. It's Canada's 24th title at the men's summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta. Czechia's Adam Titlbach ope
WASHINGTON — Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski have both been eliminated from the Citi Open. Fernandez lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the women's singles tournament on Friday. Dabrowski and Japanese partner Shuko Aoyama then lost to Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Romania's Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-1 in the women's doubles semifinals. Sakkari dominated Fernandez, from Laval, Que., in every facet of the match. The fourth-seeded Sakkari had five aces
According to a source, no one has heard from holdout guard Zack Martin, whose fine has reached $500,000
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA confirmed it is investigating a complaint of alleged misconduct related to the Zambia team which played at the Women's World Cup. On Thursday, British newspaper The Guardian published an allegation that Zambia players had seen coach Bruce Mwape touch a player inappropriately during a training session. “FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident,” soccer's world governing bo
BBC Sport's football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis gives her predictions for the last-16 matches at the Women's World Cup.