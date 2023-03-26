Ryan Cohen talks all things Padres baseball
Ryan Cohen joins ABC 10News This Morning to talk about Padres Opening Day.
General manager Kim Ng announced the moves on the final day of spring training.
These six players could push the Blue Jays over the top with strong performances in 2023.
The National League dominates the top-end starters, but the American League seems to have greater overall depth entering the new season.
Baseball players of Filipino descent were few and far between in California, but Southland teams now feature several standouts with WBC aspirations.
Rangers stalwart has rare combination of power and speed at the keystone, while the National League provides a wealth of solid options.
The New York Yankees could be opening the season without three-fifths of their projected starting rotation. Right-hander Luis Severino has a low-grade lat strain, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday, putting the two-time All-Star at risk of starting the season on the injured list. “Obviously it’s going to put him in jeopardy to start the year,” Boone said.
Rangers face Royals in exhibition games Monday and Tuesday; Phillies visiting for opener on Thursday
The Royals announced on Saturday they had optioned three pitchers to Triple-A Omaha.
Douglas has not lost in over a year and won 35 games in a row.
Big league pitchers can signal electronically what they plan to throw this year. Major League Baseball expanded use of the PitchCom device to pitchers in addition to catchers on Friday. “Use of the PitchCom device is optional for clubs and wholly voluntary for players,” MLB said in a memo to teams.
After the latest round of cuts, the Miami Marlins are down to 13 healthy pitchers remaining in big-league camp.
Max Scherzer strikes out 11 Rays in his Spring outing plus Dave Dombrowski shares his thoughts on Rhys Hoskins on this edition of FastCast
Here’s how the No. 11 Gamecocks defeated the Tigers in Game 1 of the SEC series.
Juan Toscano-Anderson (Utah Jazz) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 03/24/2023
The Texas Rangers aren't wasting any time in seeing what they have in Jacob deGrom. The ace right-hander, who signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers in the offseason, will face Philadelphia's Aaron Nola when the 2023 Major League Baseball season opens next Thursday. All 30 clubs will be in action that day for the first time since 1968. This will be deGrom's fourth career opening day start. The two-time Cy Young winner got the nod from 2019-21 while pitching for the New York M
Shohei Ohtani, fresh off leading Japan to win in the World Baseball Classic, said the title strengthened his goal of winning a title with the Angels.
