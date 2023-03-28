Ryan Arcidiacono with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans

After Hall of Famer called him "very sensitive" and said he couldn't handle criticism, Suns forward replied he'll "never respect" Barkley's opinions.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups as of March 27, 2023.
The Dallas Mavericks guard did not appreciate the behavior of one Charlotte Hornets spectator.
The Mavericks lost a second straight game to the Hornets while Kyrie Irving had a fan ejected from Charlotte's home arena.
The retired NBA star had to rely on crutches, but he shared a video of himself using a weights machine
O.G. Anunoby scored 29 points, Fred VanVleet had 28 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in a 114-104 win over Washington Wizards on Sunday. Pascal Siakam had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 12 rebounds. “O.G. obviously had it going tonight,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.
Longtime NBA reporter Howard Beck joins Vince Goodwill for a very fun episode of Good Word with Goodwill where the guys discuss LeBron's return, Zion's future and the Mavericks disastrous season.
Called a “generational talent” by LeBron James, French phenom Victor Wembanyama has been projected as the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft.
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses why he scolded a teammate for not getting more fancy with their breakaway a few games ago and how he decided to do a 360 dunk vs. the Wizards.
LeBron James was the leading scorer off the bench in his return for the Los Angeles Lakers in a loss to the Chicago Bulls.
HoopsHype re-drafts the strong 2009 class, headlined by Stephen Curry, James Harden, Jrue Holiday and many more star players.
Reasons for Heat’s lack of activity in trade market
Several problems plaguing inconsistent Heat
The showdown between MVP front-runners fizzled Monday when Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was ruled out against the Nuggets and star Nikola Jokic. Embiid has a sore right calf. He was at the team's shootaround Monday morning but a trainer wrapped a large ice pack on his right leg and the 76ers decided to hold him out at Denver, their third game in four nights. Embiid sat out the second half against Chicago last week because of calf tightness but played in back-to-back games on the 76ers'
It wasn't the first time Kyrie Irving had been booed in a Dallas Mavericks uniform.
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has plenty of confidence in his new-look team’s ability to defend at every position, all over the court, even with the ball in Stephen Curry’s hands and the game on the line. Karl-Anthony Towns hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play after Kyle Anderson stole a pass by Draymond Green, and the Timberwolves held off the Golden State Warriors 99-96 on Sunday night. “Defensively I thought we were really, really good,” Finch said.
Joel Embiid got the better of Nikola Jokic last time, but the NBA MVP tussle is still in the balance as they meet again on Monday.
The Kings can clinch a playoff spot by the end of the day if coach Mike Brown gets a little help from his former team.
While the Trail Blazers are in full tank mode, they can still help you take home a fantasy championship. Dan Titus reveals his top pickups.
The Miami Heat is trying to regain its identity late in the season, as its usually reliable defense has been among the worst in the NBA since the All-Star break.