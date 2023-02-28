'Rust' crew members file lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and film companies
'Rust' crew members file lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and film companies
'Rust' crew members file lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and film companies
Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and waived an anticipated virtual appearance.
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza made the audience at the 2023 SAG Awards laugh with their deadpan humor and disdain for comparisons.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's second youngest daughter, celebrated her second birthday in style, with her big family by her side
It's the second time in just a few months that Kardashian has worn a Dolce & Gabbana outfit that caused her to struggle to walk up a set of stairs.
The actresses found that they had more in common than they originally thought while presenting the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie/Limited Series
She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Anne Hathaway gave the Berlin Film Festival one of its buzziest red carpet looks of the night when she stepped out at the She Came to Me premiere in a black sheer netted column gown by Valentino.
The host of "Last Week Tonight" spotted a truly baffling moment on the right-wing network.
Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross has been married for almost 40 years. The couple walked the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards, where Sam won an award.
Actor committed multiple racially motivated attacks when he was a teenager
Harry Styles, Elton John and the Spice Girls are the latest artists to turn down the opportunity to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert. According to The Daily Express, John and Styles had to decline the opportunity as they are both on tour and couldn’t fit it around their schedules. The Spice Girls were supposedly all set to confirm but recently backed out. This comes after it was reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also declined the opportunity to perform at the coronation concert. It’s not all bad news though, as Kylie Minogue, Take That and Lionel Richie are supposedly set to perform at the concert. Take That is also on tour this summer but according to The Daily Mail they kept May 7 free in case they were asked to perform for King Charles.King Charles' coronation will take place May 6 and the concert will take place May 7.
At least two attempts were made to censor the late night host, Rolling Stone reported.
Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. See their outfits here.
Ortega and Plaza served chilling vibes while presenting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Ant-Man 3 scored the biggest opening of the trilogy so far but has now become the MCU movie with biggest week-on-week drop ever.
‘Austin Butler offering his arm for people walking up to the stage is very important to me,’ one viewer writes
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski stepped out for a surprise, very public date night at tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Matthew McConaughey sat son Livingston, 10, down for a trim as Levi, 14, watched on
Thunderbolts is one of the most intriguing Marvel movies on the upcoming MCU slate.
Zendaya made her first red carpet return on Saturday since the Emmy Awards in September