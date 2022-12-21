Russia's Medvedev meets China's Xi in Beijing

STORY: Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him meeting Xi, smiling for photos and a meeting between Chinese and Russian officials.

The trip had not been previously announced.

Medvedev said he and Xi had discussed the two countries' "no-limits" strategic partnership, as well as Ukraine. He did not provide further details.

"We discussed cooperation between the two ruling parties of China and Russia ... bilateral cooperation within our strategic partnership, including on the economy and industrial production. We also discussed international issues - including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Medvedev said.

"The talks were useful," he added.