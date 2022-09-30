Russians travel to Finland before border closes

STORY: There was a steady stream of cars coming through at the Vaalimaa border crossing, although traffic had calmed after the weekend when almost 17,000 Russians crossed the border into Finland.

The Finnish government said the move would lead to a significant drop in cross-border traffic but that entry for family visits, as well as for work and studies, would still be permitted.

"It's just that today some information came in saying the border will be closed. And I had to leave in a hurry today because I don't want to give up my planned vacation," travel agent Maria Muratova said after crossing into Finland.

The almost 17,000 Russians who crossed the border into Finland during the weekend represent an 80% rise from a week earlier, Finnish authorities said on Monday.

"On the weekend we saw a lot of young men coming, trying to enter Finland. But right now it doesn't seem there are as many as on the weekend," Finnish border guard, lieutenant Markus Haapasaari said.

Reuters was not able to confirm the reports and there was no immediate comment from Russian authorities.