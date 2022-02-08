Russian Warships Move From Mediterranean to Black Sea

The Russian military announced on February 8 that six of its warships were moving from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, as Moscow showed no signs of halting its deployment of assets near Ukraine’s borders.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that three ships — the Korolev, Minsk, and Kaliningrad — were located in the Dardanelles, a strait that connects the Aegean Sea and the Sea of Marmara. Photographs taken on Tuesday showed Russian ships in the area, matching local media reports. Russian officials said three other ships would follow, and all six would continue into the Black Sea for what they called planned naval exercises.

This footage was released by the Russian military on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defense described it as showing Russian naval vessels transiting from the Mediterranean toward the Black Sea. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful