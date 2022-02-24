Russian troops attack Ukraine

Storyful

Residents of Eskhar, in northeast Ukraine, woke early on February 24 to the sound of Russian strikes and the sight of smoke rising from Kharkiv city, as seen in footage provided by Elizabeth Borodatova.The bombing was about 10 kilometers from Borodatova’s home, close enough to shake her windows, she said. A child in the area was reported to be killed, she said, and homes across Kharkiv were severely damaged.Russia’s military said on February 24 that it used “precision weapons” to target sites across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin declared the start of operations in Ukraine.Storyful was unable to immediately confirm claims that a child was killed in Kharkiv Oblast. Credit: Elizabeth Borodatova via Storyful