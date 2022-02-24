Russian troops attack Ukraine
Russian troops have invaded Ukraine with a dire warning from Vladimir Putin for any other nation coming to their aid.
Residents of Eskhar, in northeast Ukraine, woke early on February 24 to the sound of Russian strikes and the sight of smoke rising from Kharkiv city, as seen in footage provided by Elizabeth Borodatova.The bombing was about 10 kilometers from Borodatova’s home, close enough to shake her windows, she said. A child in the area was reported to be killed, she said, and homes across Kharkiv were severely damaged.Russia’s military said on February 24 that it used “precision weapons” to target sites across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin declared the start of operations in Ukraine.Storyful was unable to immediately confirm claims that a child was killed in Kharkiv Oblast. Credit: Elizabeth Borodatova via Storyful
The crowd chanted, waved Ukrainian flags and carried placards attacking the full-scale invasion launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
STORY: At a news briefing alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, von der Leyen said on Thursday (February 24) the measures would increase capital outflow, raise inflation and gradually erode Russia’s industrial basis.Von der Leyen added that the EU was also aiming at limiting Russia's access to crucial technology, which would cause a severe hit to a vital revenue stream for the country’s elite.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was waiting for Ukraine's allies to impose concrete sanctions on Moscow after the military said four ballistic rockets had been fired at Ukrainian territory from Belarus – Russia’s main ally in the region.Zelenskiy said Ukraine was waiting for concrete assistance from its allies.
Anti-war protests took place across the globe on February 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation targeting Ukraine.This footage, taken by Svitlana Pyrkalo, shows protesters gathered on Whitehall in London, opposite UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s official residence, 10 Downing Street.Protests also took place in Spain, Norway, Japan, Germany, Austria and Poland. Credit: Svitlana Pyrkalo via Storyful
Switzerland will tighten its measures against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, President Ignazio Cassis said on Thursday. The government would adjust its regulations so Switzerland could not be used to circumvent sanctions imposed by the European Union, Cassis told a news conference in Bern. "Neutrality does not mean indifference," Cassis said, repeating Switzerland's condemnation of the attack which he described as a severe breach of international law.
Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal had comfortable wins on Wednesday at the Mexican Open and a rematch of their epic five-set final at the Australian Open appears to be on the horizon. Medvedev took another step toward top spot in the ATP rankings with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 second-round victory over Pablo Andujar while Nadal cruised past Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-3.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a new poll, even as President Joe Biden imposes new sanctions and threatens a stronger response that could provoke retaliation from Moscow. Biden has acknowledged a growing likelihood that war in Eastern Europe would affect Americans, though he has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine. Gas prices in the U.S. could rise in the short term. And Russian President Vladimir Putin
UEFA is holding an 'extraordinary meeting' on Friday to discuss moving the Champions League final out of Russia.
China rejected calling Russia's moves on Ukraine an "invasion" and urged all sides to exercise restraint, even as it advised its citizens there to stay home or at least take the precaution of displaying a Chinese flag if they needed to drive anywhere. Russian forces on Thursday fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.
