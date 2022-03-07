Russian Tank Fired at From Mykolaiv Airport, Ukrainian Forces Say

Ukrainian forces fired at what they said was a Russian tank at the Mykolaiv airport on March 7.

Footage posted by the National Police of Ukraine shows troops firing a rocket launcher from the roof of the now permanently closed Mykolaiv International Airport.

An explosion can then be seen in the distance. A translation of the National Police of Ukraine’s Facebook post said “accurate shots neutralized enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.”

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Monday morning that fires were reported in residential areas and at industrial facilities in Mykolaiv as a result of Russian shelling. Credit: National Police of Ukraine via Storyful