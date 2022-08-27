Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas of Central Kharkiv, Governor Says

Missiles fired by Russian forces hit two districts in Kharkiv city overnight on Saturday, August 27, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Sinegubov said.

Video posted by Maria Avdeeva showed a large crater in the street in Pavlivska Square in the Osnovianskyi district of the city.

Sinegubov said a 61-year-old woman was injured by shrapnel from one of the strikes around 2 am local time on Saturday. Search operations were underway at the sites of the strikes, he said.

Ukraine’s state broadcaster Suspilne news reported that a projectile fired from a repurposed Russian S-300 air defense system hit the street in front of residential and commercial buildings in Pavlivska Square. Credit: Maria Avdeeva via Storyful