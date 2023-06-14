Russian Strikes Damage Odesa Businesses, Kill Civilians, Officials Say

At least three people were killed and 13 were wounded after Russian missiles struck a warehouse and several other buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Wednesday morning, June 14, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s air force and Odesa’s regional government said Russian forces fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Odesa from a ship in the Black Sea, three of which were intercepted by air-defense systems.

Russian forces targeted a food warehouse operated by a retail chain, killing three employees and injuring seven, Odesa authorities said. Six other people near the building were injured, they added.

This footage from Ukraine’s public broadcasting service, Suspilne, shows damage to commercial buildings on Shevchenka Avenue in the center of the city.

According to police, the damaged buildings included a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, and a catering establishment. Credit: Suspilne Odesa via Storyful