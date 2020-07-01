Russian state seeks a 'yes' vote on constitutional reform

Wednesday, 1 July is the last day of voting in Russia on a sweeping constitutional reform that would allow Vladimir Putin to run for two more terms as president. That means he could rule until 2036. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a simplified voting procedure has been put in place with voting spread out over a week and some polling places setting up outdoors. The opposition says these procedures facilitate fraud. Polls suggest 44% of Russians support the constitutional reform.

