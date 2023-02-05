Russian Rocket Attacks Leave Five Injured in Kharkiv, Ukrainian Official Says

Five people were injured after Russian missiles hit a university building and a residential block in the center of Kharkiv on the morning of Sunday, February 5, according to a Ukrainian official.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said that a 54-year-old woman and three men aged 51, 55, and 58 were injured during the strikes. A university security guard suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Russian missiles hit the central building of the Kharkiv National University of Urban Economy, Suspilne News reported. Another rocket hit the foundations of a four-story residential building.

Footage by Suspilne shows residents being evacuated and emergency crews working at the site of the strike on the university.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, Sinegubov said. Credit: Suspilne Kharkiv via Storyful