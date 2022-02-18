Russian Personnel and Military Assets Filmed in Border Region of Belgorod

Russian soldiers and tanks were spotted in the Belgorod region along the Russia-Ukraine border on February 18, as the White House warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade neighboring Ukraine.

American officials estimate that Russia has amassed as many as 190,000 personnel “in and near Ukraine” — a rise from an estimated 100,000 at the end of January.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, US President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” Putin had “made the decision” to invade.

“Russian troops currently have Ukraine surrounded,” Biden told media in Washington. “We have reason to believe that Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, the coming days.”

This footage, recorded by journalists with Current Time, shows Russian forces and military assets in the Belgorod region on Friday. Credit: Current Time, RFE/RL via Storyful