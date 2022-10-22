Russian missiles pound Ukraine as thousands flee Kherson

STORY: Russian missiles pounded critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Saturday, causing blackouts in several regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Saturday that Russia had launched strikes on infrastructure on a "very wide" scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

He said Ukrainian forces had shot down more than 30 missiles and drones Saturday, and asked citizens to conserve electricity.

Russia has carried out a series of devastating attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure over the last two weeks, striking up to 40% of the entire system.

Shortly after daybreak on Saturday, local officials in regions across Ukraine began reporting strikes on energy facilities and power outages as engineers scrambled to restore the network.

A presidential adviser said more than a million people across Ukraine were without power Saturday afternoon.

Moscow has acknowledged targeting energy infrastructure but denies targeting civilians.

At the same time Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson urged civilians to leave immediately, citing what they called a tense military situation as Ukraine's forces advance.

Thousands have left in recent days after warnings of a looming Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city.