Russian Missiles Kill Rescue Workers in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine Says

Emergency responders, police officers, and a child were among dozens of casualties after two missiles struck buildings in Pokrovsk, in east Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, on Monday, August 7, according to the Ukrainian government.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two Russian missiles hit the city within minutes of each other and caused damage to apartment buildings, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and administrative buildings.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said at least five people were killed and 31 were injured, including 19 police officers, five emergency responders, and one child.

Kyrylenko said two rescue workers and a military officer were among the dead.

Earlier, the head of the State Emergency Service (SES), Serhiy Kruk, said one SES employee was killed by the second strike as they responded to the first.

The SES identified one of the deceased as Colonel Andriy Omelchenko, deputy head of the SES in Donetsk region. Omelchenko was 52 years old and had spent half his life working for the emergency service, the SES said. Credit: Pavlo Kyrylenko via Storyful