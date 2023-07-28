Russian Missile Strikes Security Service Building in Ukraine's Dnipro, Officials Say

A Russian missile attack on Friday, July 28, hit a high-rise residential building and an administrative building for the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Five people were injured in the attack on the high-rise building, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said the 12-story building was residential.

Crews worked to put out a fire caused by the strike on the administrative building, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office and Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor.

Footage tweeted by Zelensky shows damage to one building and a fire at a nearby building. Credit: President of Ukraine via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]