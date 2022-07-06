Russian Missile Launchers Targeted in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian Special Forces Say

Ukrainian Special Forces released aerial footage on July 5 showing drone and artillery strikes hitting Russian positions in Donetsk Oblast.

The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the video showed the “coordinated work of the operators of the SSO of Ukraine”. Several Russian Hurricane unites were destroyed, they said.

The Hurricane is a self-propelled 220 mm multiple rocket launcher.

The strikes were made near a railway station in the town of Sosnove, north of the heavily bombarded city of Sloviansk.

The footage was posted on the same day that Ukrainian officials said at least two people were killed and several others wounded in Sloviansk, after a market was struck by Russian forces. Credit: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Storyful