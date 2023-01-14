Russian missile kills 12 in Ukraine's Dnipro

STORY: Rescue workers sift through rubble… searching for signs of life… at this apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro…

It was hit as part of a major Russian missile attack on Saturday.

At least twelve people died, with more than 60 wounded - including a dozen children - officials said, with more believed to be trapped inside.

The city’s mayor said it was a tragedy, vowing that searches would continue through the night.

“I am speechless,” said this resident of a nearby building.

Officials said missiles also struck critical infrastructure facilities in the regions of Kharkiv and Lviv.

Ukraine’s energy minister warned of “difficult” days ahead as months of Russian bombardment of the power grid threaten electricity, water and heating supplies in the height of winter.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy appealed to the West to supply more weapons to prevent further deaths from what he described as "Russian terror."

Also on Saturday, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister RIshi Sunak said he indicated Britain would send tanks and artillery systems during a phone call with Zelenskiy.

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly promised more details in the coming week.

"Our support to the Ukrainian people in their self-defense against Russian aggression is unwavering."

Meanwhile, Ukraine said its forces were battling to hold onto control of the small town of Soledar amid raging street fighting and advancing Russian forces.

Residents who fled to a miner’s dorm in a Russian-controlled area said there’s little left of their hometown.

“Only ruins remain,” said Lyudmila. “Everything is bombed out. Nothing left there.”

Russia has sacrificed large numbers of troops and resources to secure some kind of advance in Soledar after months of setbacks.

On Friday, Russia said its forces had taken control of the town.

Reuters could not immediately verify the situation in Soledar.