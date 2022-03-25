Russian Military TV Dispatch Showed Vessel at Ukraine Port Prior to Attack

A Russian TV crew released footage on March 20 from the port in Berdyansk, Ukraine, showing a Russian military vessel that days later Ukraine claimed to have destroyed in an attack.

On March 24, Ukraine’s military said that it had destroyed the Russian Alligator-class landing ship Orsk while docked at Berdyansk.

Footage taken by a webcam in the area showed a ship ravaged by flames at the port, as two other naval ships powered away.

Storyful has not confirmed what ship was damaged in the incident on Thursday. However, four days before, the Russian military-operated Zvezda TV network released this dispatch from the port showing what it said was the Orsk, describing it as a large landing craft involved in delivering goods and equipment. Credit: Russian Military via Storyful