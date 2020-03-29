Russian Military Disinfects Lombardy Nursing Home to Help Italy Coronavirus Fight

Russia’s ministry of defence posted footage showing its personnel disinfecting a nursing home in the corovirus-ravaged region of Lombardy as part of assistance offered to Italy in combating the spread of the deadly virus.

The footage posted on March 27 shows Russian personnel spraying a number of areas in the facility, in the comune of Alzano Lombardo.

Russia is one of a number of countries to have offered assistance to Italy. Cuban doctors also arrived in the county to help it deal with the pandemic. Credit: mod_russia via Storyful