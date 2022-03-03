Russian gas supplies to Europe decline sharply
Shipments of Russian natural gas through the Yamal Pipeline have sharply declined, a week after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Gazprom insists it's fulfilling all of its European contracts, but the data have underscored the EU's dependence on Russian energy imports. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says ending that reliance is now a priority. Also in the show - the Russian rouble falls to a new record low, and Western companies continue to cut ties with Moscow.