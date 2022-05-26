Russian forces take control of Svitlodarsk - governor

STORY: His comments were made to a local affiliate of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic said in a post on the Telegram messaging service that its forces had taken control of the town and replaced the Ukrainian flag with a Russian flag.

Reuters journalists saw soldiers outside a local administrative building where a Russian flag was flying.

Svitlodarsk is around 50 miles southwest of Sievierodonetsk - the focus of Russian attacks in recent days.

Russia is attempting to seize the separatist-claimed Donbas' two provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, and trap Ukrainian forces in a pocket on the main eastern front.