Russian Drones Hit Danube River Port Infrastructure, Ukraine Military Says

Russian drones hit Danube River port infrastructure in an attack on southern parts of Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast early on Monday, September 4, Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

Ukraine’s South Military Command said the early morning attack targeted “civil infrastructure of the Danube.”

Interfax.ru reported, citing Russia’s Ministry of Defense, that the drones struck Ukrainian fuel storage facilities in the port of Reni in the Odessa region.

The port infrastructure is considered critical to Ukraine’s grain exports with Russia having previously targeted the area.

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa government, said several settlements of the Izmail region were targeted. “Warehouse and production buildings, equipment of agricultural and industrial enterprises were hit and damaged. No injuries were reported,” Kiper said.

All fires were extinguished by early Monday morning, he added.

The Ukrainian Air Force said air defense systems shot down 23 of the 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia. Credit: Operational Command “South” via Storyful