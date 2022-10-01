Russian consulate in New York vandalized with red paint

Storyful
Recovery efforts began on Thursday, September 29, after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida, according to local officials.President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration in Florida for the areas affected by Hurricane Ian.Officials reported more than two million power outages as a result of storm damage.Videos posted by Sara Richard on Thursday show destruction caused by Hurricane Ian passing through Naples. The footage shows siding ripped from houses, downed trees, boats left in odd positions, and flooding.The hurricane was downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian, but is expected to intensify before making landfall in South Carolina on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Sara Richard via Storyful