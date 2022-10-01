Russian consulate in New York vandalized with red paint

Manhattan's Upper East Side residents react after the Russian Consulate in New York was vandalized with red spray paint early Friday, in an apparent protest as President Vladimir Putin pursues his bloody invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red spray-paint

    The Russian consulate in New York has been vandalised with red spray-paint hours before Vladimir Putin illegally annexed more occupied areas of Ukraine.The New York Police Department says officers responded to the building, which is on East 91st Street in Manhattan, at around 1.30am on Friday.Fox News

