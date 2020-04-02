Russian Cargo Plane Carrying Medical Supplies Lands at JFK

Russia’s largest military cargo plane carrying medical supplies landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday, April 1.

According to reports, the plane was stocked with personal protective equipment and other supplies to help the US battle the increasing spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted about the delivery, writing the shipment was en route following phone conversations with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. The goal was to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and “save lives of American citizens,” the tweet said.

On Wednesday, the US had a total of 105,792 confirmed cases of coronavirus, compared to Russia’s 2,337. Credit: RussiaUN/ Dpol_un via Storyful