Russian and Belarusian Forces Test Combat Readiness at Brestsky Training Ground

Russian and Belarusian forces practiced their combat readiness during a live firing test at the Brestsky training ground in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said on February 3.

According to the Russian Military, footage posted on February 3 shows army and air force units practicing assault and aviation strikes using live ammunition.

“Aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles … was carried out to deliver an air strike on the objects of a mock enemy,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu and Belarusian Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin, observed the test run.

State-owned Belarusian news agency BelTA reported that the first stage of test exercises will take place in Belarus till February 9. Credit: Russian Military via Storyful